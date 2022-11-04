Nets suspend Kyrie Irving ‘for at least 5 games without pay’ after he refuses to ‘disavow antisemitism’

Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant triple-double leads Nets to blowout over Knicks
Kevin Durant totaled 29 points along with season highs of 12 assists and 12 rebounds as the host Brooklyn Nets
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Fred VanVleet’s season high leads Raptors past Rockets
Fred VanVleet scored a season-best 32 points and added four steals as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Houston Rockets
