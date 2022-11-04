ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

Harold Clark
3d ago

Right place...right time....with the right "cure". ✅️ Good job young man !!

fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster community rallies around mother who lost 2 sons in house fire

INKSTER, Mich. – Friends and family gathered in front of a home on Florence Street in Inkster, where two teen brothers died in a house fire on Oct. 21. Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.
INKSTER, MI

