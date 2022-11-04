Read full article on original website
Harold Clark
3d ago
Right place...right time....with the right "cure". ✅️ Good job young man !!
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
"Reverse trick-or-treating" brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the road
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman finds man dead in Detroit apartment after hearing gunshot while talking to him over phone
DETROIT – A woman who heard a gunshot while she was talking to a man over the phone went to his Detroit apartment, saw a bullet hole in the door, and found him dead, according to officials. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) in the 19200...
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff; drunken driver arrested with crack cocaine, Rx drugs
Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff. A Royal Oak man is facing assault and other charges after police say he threatened to return and shoot a bartender who refused to serve the intoxicated suspect a drink. Staff at O’Toole’s, 205 W. Fifth Street called police Oct. 29....
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing girlfriend with rifle at their Detroit apartment
DETROIT – A man has been charged with firing a rifle and killing his girlfriend at their Detroit apartment. Detroit police were called at 12:32 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Officers said they found Maggie Stancil, 54, of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tragedy spurs push for speed bumps, lights in Dearborn Heights after death of 12-year-old
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. They’re calling it Joey’s Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old man who left home and didn’t return
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who left home and didn’t return. Matthew Gary has been missing since 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. He was last seen in the 20400 block of Meyers Road. He was wearing a black Carhartt coat and jeans. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 man fatally shot, 1 injured in serious condition on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Two men were shot on the west side of Detroit at 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. According to Detroit police, two adult males were sitting in a white Malibu when they were shot Monday morning. The unknown suspect fired shots from another vehicle and fled the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster community rallies around mother who lost 2 sons in house fire
INKSTER, Mich. – Friends and family gathered in front of a home on Florence Street in Inkster, where two teen brothers died in a house fire on Oct. 21. Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
