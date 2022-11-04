ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

KIFI Local News 8

Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls

A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg

REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life

“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU encouraging careers in health science with Nov. 9 event

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is inviting high school and college students from southeast Idaho to explore careers in health science. The Health Science Experience Night will allow those in attendance to learn about dozens of healthcare profession programs available at ISU. The free event, held between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will also include a tour of the campus.
POCATELLO, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote

Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

