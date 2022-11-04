Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Power and Fiber holding ‘Fill the Ambulance’ food drive
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive. Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in...
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg
REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
eastidahonews.com
Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life
“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
eastidahonews.com
ISU encouraging careers in health science with Nov. 9 event
POCATELLO — Idaho State University is inviting high school and college students from southeast Idaho to explore careers in health science. The Health Science Experience Night will allow those in attendance to learn about dozens of healthcare profession programs available at ISU. The free event, held between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will also include a tour of the campus.
eastidahonews.com
Elementary school aide sobs when surprised with unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Annette is 69 years old and works in the...
Mink Creek Nordic Center getting new PistenBully snow grooming machine
The City of Pocatello announced the addition of a new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine for the Mink Creek Nordic Center. The post Mink Creek Nordic Center getting new PistenBully snow grooming machine appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
2022 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards
The City of Ammon announced the following recipients of the 2022 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards. The post 2022 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Father remains hopeful as his wife and son recover in two hospitals following crash
REXBURG — A mother and her 8-year-old son are recovering in two separate hospitals following a crash on U.S. Highway 20. Aaron Call told EastIdahoNews.com he watched the entire crash as his wife, Shianne, was driving a Ford F-150 with their son Bekkett inside. The crash happened around 10:40...
Payback? That's exactly what Bishop Kelly wanted in state playoff rematch against Pocatello
BOISE, Idaho - Revenge was on the mind for top-ranked Bishop Kelly on a damp and dreary Friday night. One year after seeing their season end at Pocatello, the Knights received a shot at redemption in the Class 4A quarterfinals. They didn’t squander the opportunity. Riding physical tailback ...
boisestatepublicradio.org
On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote
Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
eastidahonews.com
Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year
IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
