High Wind Watch issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-09 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE DENVER METRO, PALMER DIVIDE, AND EAST-CENTRAL PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Wednesday from 11 AM to 7 PM MST. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO