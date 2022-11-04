Read full article on original website
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city.
WFMJ.com
Victim service providers in Ohio awarded millions by Governor Mike DeWine
Three local victim service providers were awarded $138,677.44 in Family Violence Prevention Grants from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday, November 4. In Mahoning County, the Christina House received $40,000 and COMPASS Family and Community Services received $58,677.44. In Trumbull County, Family & Community Services Inc., Someplace Safe received $40,000.
WYTV.com
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
WYTV.com
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
WYTV.com
Fire Chief: Suspect charged in 2 Warren arsons; person of interest in multiple others
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has officially been charged with starting two fires in Warren, one last Thursday and another back in September. He is also a person of interest in several other fires. Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into...
WYTV.com
Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County grand jury. Chad Tatgenhorst was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on two felony counts of tampering with evidence. He’s now free on bond.
New roundabout to go in major Boardman intersection
A Boardman intersection could soon throw you for a loop.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala.
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
WFMJ.com
Warren's Cockeye BBQ cancels plan to open inside Youngstown Penguin City Brewery
It wasn't anything but unfortunate timing that has stopped the planned opening of Cockeye BBQ in Warren from expanding its food operation inside of Youngstown's Penguin City Brewery. According to co-owner Stacey Hoover, the plan that was announced this spring has fallen through, and Hoover says that the amicable decision...
Warren firefighters battle second fire overnight, connected to Thursday fires
Firefighters are on scene of an active fire Saturday morning in Warren. This comes as at least the fourth major fire in Warren in three days.
WYTV.com
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
WYTV.com
Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day at mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday. Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall. The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel
Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
metromonthly.net
’Winter Thunderland’ returns Dec. 10 with holiday market, music
Rusty Waters Apparel will co-host “Winter Thunderland 2022” from 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Westside Bowl in Youngstown. The event will be presented by Rusty Waters Apparel and Westside Bowl and features a holiday vendors’ market, food, and live music on two stages. Admission is free.
WYTV.com
Police presence blocked South Side intersection
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs. Police say they’re trying to determine if...
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
