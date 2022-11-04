ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Victim service providers in Ohio awarded millions by Governor Mike DeWine

Three local victim service providers were awarded $138,677.44 in Family Violence Prevention Grants from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday, November 4. In Mahoning County, the Christina House received $40,000 and COMPASS Family and Community Services received $58,677.44. In Trumbull County, Family & Community Services Inc., Someplace Safe received $40,000.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County grand jury. Chad Tatgenhorst was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on two felony counts of tampering with evidence. He’s now free on bond.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day at mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday. Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall. The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
metromonthly.net

’Winter Thunderland’ returns Dec. 10 with holiday market, music

Rusty Waters Apparel will co-host “Winter Thunderland 2022” from 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Westside Bowl in Youngstown. The event will be presented by Rusty Waters Apparel and Westside Bowl and features a holiday vendors’ market, food, and live music on two stages. Admission is free.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police presence blocked South Side intersection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs. Police say they’re trying to determine if...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

