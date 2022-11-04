ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WPMI

One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day

Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama

A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Former ADOC officer speaks on conditions inside state prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer from the largest maximum security prison in the state is speaking out about the conditions inside Limestone Correctional Facility. Stacey Lee George resigned from his job at the prison last week due to the physicality of the job, among...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Staffing shortages biggest issue facing Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hospitals in our area are dealing with a mixture of challenges right now. Patients with flu, RSV, and COVID-19. However, the biggest issue for hospitals is staffing. Alabama hospitals are nowhere near as overwhelmed as they were earlier in the pandemic. But they're by no means...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary

Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
ALABAMA STATE

