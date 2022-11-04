Read full article on original website
WPMI
One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day
Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama mayors to come together Monday to show support for Aniah's Law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will hold a press conference Monday to urge Alabamians to support Aniah's Law on election day. This law, passed unanimously by the state legislature in April 2021, was named in memory of 19-year-old...
Alabama prisons like ‘third world country with a concrete floor,’ former corrections officer says
A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a...
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
WSFA
Former ADOC officer speaks on conditions inside state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer from the largest maximum security prison in the state is speaking out about the conditions inside Limestone Correctional Facility. Stacey Lee George resigned from his job at the prison last week due to the physicality of the job, among...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
wvtm13.com
Staffing shortages biggest issue facing Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hospitals in our area are dealing with a mixture of challenges right now. Patients with flu, RSV, and COVID-19. However, the biggest issue for hospitals is staffing. Alabama hospitals are nowhere near as overwhelmed as they were earlier in the pandemic. But they're by no means...
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Former Alabama correctional officer calls for ‘National Guard, State Troopers to come in right now’
Stacy Lee George, a former candidate for governor who said he resigned Oct. 26 after working at a north Alabama prison for more than 13 years, said the public needs to know how dangerous conditions are in the prison. George, 53, said he resigned from his job at Limestone Correctional...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Ivey declares November ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’
November is "Thank Alabama Teachers Month," according to a new proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
