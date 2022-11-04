Read full article on original website
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
MyWabashValley.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
WTHI
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
WTHI
Early voting wraps up in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here. The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting. Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote. The Vigo County clerk's office said they had...
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigating a murder-suicide
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide in a local subdivision. This is at the Oak Ridge Parkway subdivision in the southern part of the county. Few details are known at this time, but officials say there will be more information released...
WTHI
Arrest made after a man was accused of flashing a gun at Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday night incident at a Vigo County middle school. Officers arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. The incident happened Thursday night at Sarah Scott Middle School after a basketball game. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
Bobbitt, Snead face off for Sullivan Co. Sheriff seat
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal time purposes, a random name generator was used to determine which candidate would be mentioned first in this story. After Tuesday’s midterms, Sullivan County will have a new sheriff. Democratic candidate Jason Bobbitt said his years of experience working in law enforcement, including seven years as Sullivan […]
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
WAND TV
Car crashes into Danville Royal Donut
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Royal Donut manager tells WAND News that a car crashed into the front of the donut shop around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The store shared photos and a update to their Facebook page Saturday morning. In the post, they say the driver was not injured...
WTHI
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
14news.com
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
WTHI
Pamyua visits Sullivan, Indiana
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!. A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!
WTHI
Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say
ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in pursuit of a 19-year-old Roachdale citizen […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Rusty Halbert, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance. No bond was set. Timothy Wittmer, 19, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a minor consuming alcohol. No bond was set.
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
