Albany Herald
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ Star Teases Spinoff’s Shockingly Cool Cross-Country Finds
“Let’s go have a ball all over the country!” was self-described “super nerd” Rick Harrison’s reaction when History proposed a road trip spinoff of Pawn Stars, the hit about his family-owned Las Vegas business. Along for the ride in Pawn Stars Do America, which debuted...
Albany Herald
‘The Doll Factory’ Ensemble Cast Unveiled As Esmé Creed-Miles Takes Lead
The cast for the upcoming U.K. original series The Doll Factory has been announced, with Hanna star Esmé Creed-Miles set to lead the Paramount+ drama series. Paramount Global made the announcement on Wednesday, November 8, for the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal. In addition to Creed-Miles, who will play Iris, who paints dolls and dreams of becoming an artist, the six-episode drama will star Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as taxidermist Silas, Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Iris’ twin sister Rose, and George Webster (Wedding Season) as painter Louis.
Albany Herald
Did Someone Say Double-Take?! See How the Cast of 'The Crown' Compares to the Real Royals They Play
When it comes to casting, The Crown takes well, the crown. Unlike most shows that hold on to their lead actors, Peter Morgan's hit Netflix series, which won a Primetime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, has recast its stars not once, but twice in the first four seasons.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
Albany Herald
‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel Joins ‘Dune’ Prequel Series on HBO Max
Travis Fimmel, who starred as Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel drama Vikings, has been cast in HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood. According to Variety, Fimmel will portray Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” He will join the previously announced Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Knightfall), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), and Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman).
Albany Herald
Roush Review: ‘The English’ Not at Home on This Bizarre Western Range
A laconic sheriff with the punny name of Marshall (nicely played by Irish actor Stephen Rea) is as close as you’ll get to a punchline in The English, Prime Video’s exceedingly grim and often very twisted Western fable. This six-part series (available, but not recommended, for an all-at-once binge) suggests the fruited plains might have been better off if Europeans — all seen as “the English” to natives — had just stayed far away.
Albany Herald
Steve Burton Is Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ After ‘General Hospital’ Exit
Days of Our Lives is bringing back a face familiar to its fans as well as soap opera viewers. Steve Burton, who first appeared on Days in 1988 and went on to play Harris Michaels in 12 episodes then reprised the role in five episodes of the spinoff Beyond Salem, is back on the soap, Deadline reports. He’ll once again play Harris, beginning “early next year.” No other details have been revealed as to what brings him back or what to expect.
Albany Herald
‘The Crown’ Fact vs. Fiction: What Did You Think of Diana’s BBC Interview Recreation? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Crown Season 5, Episode 8, “Gunpowder.”]. When it comes to Netflix’s The Crown, the series may be based on real-life figures, but it doesn’t always deliver on reality as certain changes are made to further captivate audiences.
Albany Herald
'The Crown' Season 5 takes dramatic liberties, but here's where they lean into history
"The Crown" has been criticized by some for making fiction appear to be fact. Netflix's incredibly popular retelling of the lives of the modern day British royal family is rife with drama - too much for some people's liking.
Albany Herald
'The Handmaid's Tale' season finale signals it's time to begin chugging toward the show's end
"The Handmaid's Tale" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of media exposure or cultural capital, with recent turns in the battle over abortion rights generating regular references in progressive circles to the threat of America becoming Gilead, the repressive patriarchal society featured in Margaret Atwood's novel. The fifth season that...
The Handmaid's Tale Boss Breaks Down That Final Finale Shot, [Spoiler] and [Spoiler]'s New Shared Misfortune
Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale. All aboard! The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale ended with a darkly comic twist: Though June has spent the bulk of the Hulu series’ run trying to distance herself from her former captor Serena, the two women coincidentally bumped into each other as they were escaping Toronto — young children in tow — on the same refugee train in Episode 10’s final scene. (Read a full recap.) “I think the fact that the two women kind of ended up together in a way that all of us have on JetBlue is...
Albany Herald
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti reunite to talk 'Laguna Beach'
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have reunited on a podcast to talk all things "Laguna Beach." The former reality show co-stars joined Stephen Colletti for Cavallari and Colletti's "Back to the Beach" podcast, which recaps the series in current time.
Albany Herald
How Accurate Is 'The Crown?' A Fact-Check of the Series Compared to the Real Royal Family
How accurate is The Crown? The royal family and their most loyal fans have taken some issue with the Netflix smash ahead of The Crown season 5 for its portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II and her family.
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
Albany Herald
‘The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’: See Stars Fire Up a Storm (VIDEO)
Roku’s The Great American Baking Show will be bringing a celebrity holiday special to viewers this season. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will judge the special, set to debut in time for Christmas. And with contestants like Chloe Fineman, Marshawn Lynch, D’Arcy Carden, and more, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday is sure to be a fun time. In the trailer for the special above, co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry welcome the amateur bakers into in the iconic tent for a spectacular special.
Albany Herald
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
Albany Herald
‘Married at First Sight’: The Girls Get Real About Bond in Reunion First Look (VIDEO)
When it comes to Married at First Sight, the unions aren’t always a guarantee, but Season 15’s ladies are proving their bond is unbreakable in a first look clip for Part 2 of San Diego’s reunion. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, the highly-anticipated episode is taking time out...
