Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
Insufficient mail-in ballots can be corrected at City Hall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – So far, more than 35 million Americans have voted early, either by mail or in person, that's according to the United States Elections Project. Now, the Philadelphia city commissioners have posted a list of voters whose ballots have been determined to lack a signature or written date on the declaration envelope.Voters on this list can go to City Hall room 400, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to request a replacement ballot and avoid the potential rejection of their ballot.
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
At state’s urging, Luzerne County notifying mail voters with outer envelope defects
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the first time, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau is attempting to notify voters before Election Day if their mail ballots have outer envelope defects preventing them from being accepted. Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman publicly issued a...
Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
Sickness affecting 48 at Pennsylvania charter school still unexplained
Emergency responders were sent to the school after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings.
Guest column was partisan political hit piece on me. Here’s what it left out. | Boscola
Don’t let the title fool you, Professor Christopher Brooks’ column (Lisa Boscola’s taxpayer-funded car expenses during pandemic a reason for concern | Opinion) was nothing but a partisan political hit piece, masquerading as a guest column. A little research by the professor would have demonstrated my record as a common sense, independent legislator who protects taxpayer dollars and fights for a better tomorrow for all people of Northampton County.
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies
We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Battle for Bucks County: Oz, Fetterman converge on must-win Philly suburb
After stumping with Donald Trump on Saturday, Oz campaigned Sunday with a GOP senator who backed the former president's impeachment.
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Luzerne County DA’s Office probing report of multiple ballots dropped in box
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a report involving multiple ballots deposited in the counter-top drop box inside the election bureau, DA Sam Samguedolce announced. According to his release, election bureau employees noticed someone place four ballots in...
Thanks to Dr. Oz for debate comments on abortion. I’ll be voting for Fetterman. | Letter
Thanks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for clarification of his stance on abortion issues during his debate with Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He thinks women must now include involvement of local politicians in addition to conferring with their physicians on personal health issues connected with abortion.
