ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7PW4_0iy7cbks00

TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4.

“We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.

Becker said the center is working closely with its partners to find a long-term future for some of its programs as quickly as possible.

Artists, partners and vendors are asked to email ahhaTulsaOK@gmail.com with any immediate questions. Becker said the center is working to contact everyone involved about the closure as quickly as possible.

“We thank our employees, guests, donors and partners for more than 60 years of support and look forward to bringing our programs back to continue our focus on keeping Tulsa creative,” Becker said.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and I-44

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot in east Tulsa. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Play a free round of golf on Veterans Day in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Veterans can play a free round of golf on Veterans Day at Riverlinks Golf Course in Tahlequah. The offer is open to all veterans and active military, the city of Tahlequah announced. Built-in 1928, Riverlinks has nine holes, a small pro shop with a snack bar,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

‘No excuse:’ Beggs residents demand answers after water issues

BEGGS, Okla. — Many residents in Beggs are angry. “There is no reasonable excuse that a city cannot supply its populous with water,” said resident Kenneth Lyons. Kenneth Lyons moved to Beggs in the summer. He said crews have tried finding a solution to the city’s water issues,...
BEGGS, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy