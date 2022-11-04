Read full article on original website
KCBD
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced its grand opening for the new Career Resource Center (CRC), Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413. The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
KCBD
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider. It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock. Signs are going up around the community gardens in...
KCBD
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The idea started with a $150,000 gift. The money comes from a local veteran who recently died, leaving the gift for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. It is the largest individual gift the non-profit has received. Sheryl Mattison was a captain in the army and wanted to...
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
fox34.com
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
KCBD
Texas Tech researches vaccination through tattoos
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most people, tattoos probably don’t make them think of vaccines. For Idera Lawal, his project to get into the Chemical Engineering doctorate program at Texas Tech had his gears turning on how to vaccinate someone using a tattoo gun. After six weeks of literature...
fox34.com
End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
KCBD
TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KCBD
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Friday, November 11, 2022. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr....
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
