Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Wave 3
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
Wave 3
The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
Wave 3
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Wave 3
Bullit Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly. Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins suffered a massive heart attack. The man sworn in...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
