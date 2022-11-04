Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
KTBS
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
KTBS
Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the median, and while canvassing the area found the driver about 75 feet away.
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
KTBS
Voting problems? Answers from Caddo Clerk of Court
SHREVEPORT, La. - The machines you will be voting on Tuesday in Caddo Parish went out to the respective precincts on Monday. Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence told KTBS that every precinct will have backups to backups in terms of the voting machines. But if voters have any problems with the process or think their ballot isn't right then Spence has suggestions on what to do.
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KTBS
Is it dry skin or eczema?
SHREVEPORT, La. - When seasons change and the temperature drops along with humidity, fall weather can dramatically affect the skin, leaving people feeling dry and itchy. October is Eczema Awareness Month, and since this itchy skin condition impacts more than 30 million people in the U.S., it’s important to be aware of the differences and avoid fall flare-ups.
KTBS
4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
KTBS
Bark at the Park is a generous event for community
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Sixth Annual Bark at the Park in Texarkana was a welcome event for pet owners on Saturday. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel said, “We are doing a free rabies vaccination clinic today for dogs and cats, regardless of where they live.”. The clinic...
KTBS
NASA Lunar Eclipse
SHREVEPORT, La. - A total lunar eclipse of the Beaver full moon is almost upon us, in what is set to be a spectacular sight for sky-watchers. KTBS 3 spoke with NASA Scientist Michelle Thaller about Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses happen only when the moon is full—at these...
KTBS
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, Nov. 4, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner,...
KTBS
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
KTBS
State humane society group forms rescue in Bienville Parish
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- A call to the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office about an abandoned nursing mother and her eight puppies has led the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) to form a rescue or humane society in the area. For the past two weeks, the Humane Society has relied on...
KTBS
Texas game warden arrests man in accidental shooting while hunting
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday. Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land. Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49...
KTBS
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary survey results...
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
KTBS
Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
KTBS
John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will be send a second team of state officials to investigate Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La. (Photo from Canva) Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will launch a second state investigation – one that includes the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice – into Ware Youth Center, a large juvenile detention facility in Coushatta.
