Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Fire Restrictions Lifted starting Monday in Incline Village & Crystal Bay
With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions; effective Monday, November 7th, 2022, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeques that has been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. In addition, effective November 7th,...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
2news.com
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
2news.com
Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
2news.com
Port of Subs Fundraiser benefitting Salvation Army Angel Tree this Monday
Port of Subs is having a fundraiser on November 7 with 20% of all purchases from 3pm to close in each of their Reno and Sparks locations going to the Salvation Army to purchase toys for the Angel Tree which provides for newborn to 17. Silver Angel Tree tags also...
2news.com
Catholic Charities And Reno Media Groups Team Up For Thanksgiving Food Drive
Organizers were taking donations of non-perishable food items to compile Thanksgiving food baskets for families in the area. The organization says it was looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
2news.com
Police Looking For Man Suspected Of Stealing From A Construction Site In Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man suspected of stealing from a construction site. Deputies say they have exhausted all leads so they are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
2news.com
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Opens in Sparks
Community leaders, Veterans and elected officials celebrated the grand opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza located on the west side of the Sparks Marina. Since 2014, officials with the project have raised at least $1.3 million from generous organizations and individuals to build this place to honor Nevadans Veterans past and present who have given their lives to protecting our freedoms.
2news.com
Ward 3 Community Cleanup
Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
2news.com
TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
2news.com
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
2news.com
Nevada picks up multiple wins at final fall tennis invitational
The Wolf Pack picked up multiple wins over the weekend at the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, the final fall invitational before beginning the season in early January. Highlighting the three days of competition, the Pack went 6-0 in singles play on Friday and 7-0 in singles play Saturday. Friday...
2news.com
University Libraries launches Virtual Museum of Native American Basketry Nov. 10
The University Libraries at the University of Nevada, Reno is launching a new virtual reality-based experience at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Cultural Center (709 State St, Nixon, NV) Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The Virtual Museum of Native American Basketry features more than 100...
2news.com
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
2news.com
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win
RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
2news.com
Volunteers repair home for veteran in need ahead of Veterans Day
The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Coyote Creek LLC and Vietnam Veterans of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 to help a Navy veteran whose home was in desperate need of repair. Bob Ellison has lived in the Gardnerville area most of his life. After his time in...
Comments / 0