Carson City, NV

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash

Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K

Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
RENO, NV
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Opens in Sparks

Community leaders, Veterans and elected officials celebrated the grand opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza located on the west side of the Sparks Marina. Since 2014, officials with the project have raised at least $1.3 million from generous organizations and individuals to build this place to honor Nevadans Veterans past and present who have given their lives to protecting our freedoms.
SPARKS, NV
Ward 3 Community Cleanup

Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
RENO, NV
TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
RENO, NV
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Nevada picks up multiple wins at final fall tennis invitational

The Wolf Pack picked up multiple wins over the weekend at the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, the final fall invitational before beginning the season in early January. Highlighting the three days of competition, the Pack went 6-0 in singles play on Friday and 7-0 in singles play Saturday. Friday...
RENO, NV
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship

The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win

RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
RENO, NV

