Pedestrian Hit By DUII Driver

By Lincoln City Police
 4 days ago

The Lincoln City Police Department arrested 74 year old Lincoln City resident Robert Wolfe after he crashed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

On November 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:59 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the intersection of North 14th Street and Highway 101 for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a pedestrian. When LCPD and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene they found the victim, a 48 year old male Lincoln City resident, injured on the ground and provided medical aid until Pacific West Ambulance arrived.

During the investigation it was determined that the pedestrian was walking across Highway 101 in the marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle being driven by Wolfe. It appeared that Wolfe was in the process of turning left (South) from NE 14th Street onto Highway 101. The investigation also revealed that Wolfe was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Wolfe was uninjured in the crash.

Wolfe was subsequently taken into custody for the crimes of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Assault in the Third Degree. He was also issued a traffic citation for Failure to Stop and Remain Stopped for Pedestrian. Wolfe was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.

The pedestrian was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which included a broken arm.

The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, and all the citizens who stayed on scene to provide their statements.

The News Guard

The News Guard

ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

