This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Kevin Durant's Ankle-Breaker Is Going VIRAL
Kevin Durant had an incredible move in Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Robert Williams Reportedly ‘Right On Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery, Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand
For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey
The Bruins conclude their four-game road trip Saturday, and you can watch Boston hopefully close it out with a win while competing for a special prize. While watching Jim Montgomery’s team take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on NESN’s broadcast, fans can sign up and play for the opportunity to win a signed Taylor Hall jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
