The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Mired in controversy, the Brooklyn Nets want to see star guard Kyrie Irving complete six specific actions before he returns to the team. Irving received a team-issued suspension for at least five games last Thursday for refusing to apologize after posting a link to a film on social media that has anti-Semitic beliefs. Following two media availabilities in which Irving got into a heated exchange with a reporter at one and then side-stepped taking accountability at another, he issued an apology via Instagram late Thursday night.
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.
The Brooklyn Nets' ownership announced a plan Monday to boost a dozen business startups founded by Black, Indigenous and people of color entrepenuers The move comes as the team has been embroiled in off-the-court controversy. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season. After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics exacted some revenge Friday night by earning a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Bulls handed Boston its first loss of the season last week. The Celtics now improve to 5-3 while the Bulls now stand at .500 with a 5-5 record. full...
Two wins through their first eight games isn’t how the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned their season starting. But there’s no time to sulk over the slow start with LeBron James’s former squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming to town for an inter-conference battle. The Lakers will have to...
The Brooklyn Nets irked many outside their organization last week given reports citing their interest in hiring Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. It now appears those sentiments are mirrored by others within the franchise, as well. One day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported there have...
The Nets believe Ime Udoka can help steer the ship in the right direction for the franchise, but some in Brooklyn are seemingly tired of the drama within the organization. The Nets reportedly are interested in bringing in the suspended Boston Celtics head coach to replace Steve Nash, who they parted ways with last Tuesday. But NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday “there have been some ‘strong voices’ urging (owner) Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”
