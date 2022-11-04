The Nets believe Ime Udoka can help steer the ship in the right direction for the franchise, but some in Brooklyn are seemingly tired of the drama within the organization. The Nets reportedly are interested in bringing in the suspended Boston Celtics head coach to replace Steve Nash, who they parted ways with last Tuesday. But NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday “there have been some ‘strong voices’ urging (owner) Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO