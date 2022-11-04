No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.

