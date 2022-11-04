ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cohaitungchi.com

Is Cabbage Good for Diabetes? 15 Health Benefits

The world is facing the new burden of diabetes, so getting super conscious about food intake has become a significant part of our lives. A proper diet is the only way to live a healthy life. Cabbage has some natural chemicals called anthocyanins that help in reducing blood sugar levels and so is ideal for controlling your diabetes.
NBC News

25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion

No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
cohaitungchi.com

14 Best Christmas Towns in Florida

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () ‘Tis the season to overindulge in decadent treats, shop for gifts in holiday markets, and canoodle under the mistletoe. If you’re hoping to do these things while traipsing along a sun-drenched beach, you’ll find a bevy of festive Christmas towns to visit in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Thyroid and weight – the science

For many thyroid patients, weight control is one of their biggest frustrations. This article, written by the American Thyroid Association sets out why and how thyroid disorders affect a person’s weight. What is the relationship between thyroid and weight?. It has been appreciated for a very long time that...
cohaitungchi.com

Are Saunas and Steam Rooms Good for Your Health?

Have you ever wondered about the health benefits of using a sauna or steam room? Many people enjoy these treatments at their local health club or spa because they feel good after a tough workout or a long day at the office. But it turns out that using these heated rooms can provide additional health benefits as well. But in the sauna vs. steam room debate—which treatment wins?
cohaitungchi.com

Hormonal Acne Diet Plan {best 7-day clear skin meal plan PDF}

7-day hormonal acne diet plan: Best diet plan for clear skin. Find your acne triggers and learn how to eat when you suffer from hormonal acne. Are you confused about how to eat when you suffer from acne? Does it seem like everything could cause an acne breakout? Are you wondering why your hormones are so out of balance?
cohaitungchi.com

What are the physical signs in the last weeks or days?

How can you tell when someone with a long-term lung condition is entering the last stage of life? On this page, we explain the physical signs of the final stages and ways these symptoms can be controlled. We also explain what to expect in the final days. On this page:
T3

I tried the PMR sleep trick and now I’m falling asleep in seconds

It can be tricky to fall asleep at night, whether you suffer from insomnia or the weather is keeping you awake. From 4-7-8 breathing (opens in new tab) to the military method (opens in new tab), I’ve tried many sleep tricks to see how quickly I can get to sleep, and now I’m falling asleep in seconds with the PMR sleep trick.
cohaitungchi.com

17 Things to Do in Key West with Teens and Tweens

Key West offers a myriad of activities your whole family will love. You can easily find a balance between fun, adventure, education, and a little R&R when visiting Key West with 11-17-year-olds. In addition, there are many free things to do in Key West. Here are 17 things to check out in Key West to ensure you never have to hear the words “I’m bored.”
KEY WEST, FL
EverydayHealth.com

Clarks Shoes Recalled Over High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

Clarks is recalling a total of eight styles of its women’s shoes because some sample testing of these items revealed excess levels of hazardous chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, according to a press release issued by the British shoe manufacturer on Thursday. The chemicals, which are found in certain azo...
cohaitungchi.com

GERD Diet: Foods to Avoid, Meal Plan, and More

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition that occurs when your stomach contents back up to your esophagus, the tube that connects your throat and stomach. This causes belching, bloating, and other uncomfortable digestive symptoms. Fortunately, you can reduce or eliminate these symptoms by avoiding certain foods and implementing other...
cohaitungchi.com

Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Plant power: Using diet to lower cancer risk

The choices you make at the grocery store have a bigger impact than just your dinner plans. Filling your plate with foods that are grown in the ground may be the best diet for cancer prevention. An estimated 1.9 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in...
MINNESOTA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

What are the benefits of a steam room

There are several health benefits associated with a steam room, each of which is described here. Sitting in a steam room has been shown to have beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system, particularly in older people. A 2012 study found that moist heat, such as that provided by a steam...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Hypothyroidism the Cause of Your Irregular Periods?

If your periods aren’t like they used to be, you and your doctor might need to do some sleuthing. Irregular periods can be caused by a number of factors, from habits such as extreme exercise to a variety of medical conditions, including hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism, a condition in which your...

