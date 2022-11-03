ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Manchin calls for deal on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid in new Congress

By Alexander Bolton
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkHYX_0iy7bSnQ00

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, popular programs that face serious funding issues over the next few decades.

“You’re going to get your financial house in order. We cannot live with this crippling debt,” Manchin, whose pivotal vote both delayed and helped pass big pieces of President Biden’s agenda, told Fortune’s Alan Murray at a CEO conference.

“If we don’t look at the trust funds that are going bankrupt, whether they be Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, highway, all the ones — there are tremendous problems right now,” Manchin said when asked where he sees areas of potential compromise in Washington after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

“If we can’t come to grips of how we face the financial challenge that this country has, then we’re all going to be paying a price that we can’t afford,” he said.

Manchin, who sank Biden’s ambitious $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda in December, has often talked about the financial challenges facing Social Security and Medicaid.

The Social Security Administration announced last year that it is not projected to have the funds to pay full benefits past 2033.

In February, Manchin proposed addressing that shortfall by increasing the amount of income subject to taxation to fund Social Security from $147,000 to $400,000.

And Manchin pushed back hard against Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) effort to expand Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing benefits by arguing that the core program itself was in danger because of the soaring federal debt.

“My big concern right now is the 2026 deadline [for] Medicare insolvency and if no one’s concerned about that, I’ve got people — that’s a lifeline. Medicare and Social Security is a lifeline for people back in West Virginia, most people around the country,” Manchin told reporters in October of last year.

If Manchin continues to push for a bipartisan deal to shore up the finances of Social Security and Medicare, he could have a negotiating partner in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has proposed broad entitlement reform on several previous occasions.

After Republicans captured the Senate majority in the 2014 midterm election, McConnell decried what he called the “unsustainable growth rate” of Social Security and Medicare and warned “we need to adjust these popular programs or they won’t be there in the next generation.”

In October of 2018, when Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate and the House, McConnell said that entitlement spending, not the Republican push to cut taxes, was the main driver of the federal deficit.

“It’s a bipartisan problem: unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future,” he told Bloomberg News at the time.

Manchin, who appeared Thursday before a room full of CEOs via video link, urged the audience to stop making political donations to members of Congress without getting solid commitments to improve the nation’s governance in return.

“Quit writing checks to everybody,” he said.

He argued that successful CEOs build good companies because they expect return on their investment, yet too often, they write checks to lawmakers in Washington without expecting anything of real substance in return.

“The investments you’ve made in politics from the Democrat side and the Republican side by asking nothing in return is a foolish investment,” he said.

“Why don’t you do this? Tell a politician when they come to you, say, ‘Listen, I’m sorry I don’t give checks, I don’t give a donation or contribution to any politician, but I’m willing to make an investment. What should I expect from you? What are you going to do?’” Manchin advised.

He said too many donors are “giving checks to bad behavior” by supporting candidates and officeholders who are happy to let partisan gridlock rule the nation’s capital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin unloads on Biden and calls him 'divorced from reality' just days before midterms

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized President Joe Biden for recent comments he made about shutting down coal plants across the country, decrying the idea as being “divorced from reality.”. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American...
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Demands McConnell, the Unimpeachable Senator, Be Impeached

Donald Trump said during a radio interview for the right-wing John Fredericks Show that he wants Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be impeached, threatening to do just that if he was to return as president. One small problem: senators cannot be impeached. A senator can only end a term early by resigning, dying or getting expelled with a two-thirds majority vote in the chamber they serve in. Trump accused the Republican leader of being in cahoots with Democrats on the skyrocketing debt ceiling. “It’s crazy, what’s happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing this to happen. They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell, if he allows that,” Trump said. “They have something on him, how he approves this thing is incredible.”
Washington Examiner

Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism

When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week.As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.“A couple of quick questions about your future,” Todd asked. “If Republicans gain the Senate majority do you plan to run for leader?”The question encapsulates a months-long quiet battle between...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy