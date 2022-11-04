ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Hochul beats Zeldin, becomes first woman elected NY governor

The Associated Press projects Gov. Kathy Hochul has beaten Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in her bid for a full term to lead the state, becoming the first woman elected governor of New York. The Democratic incumbent and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, hold a 52.8% to 47.2%...
FLORIDA STATE
NY1

Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany

The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
ALBANY, NY
NY1

Interactive: How New Yorkers voted in the 2022 election for governor

The 2022 race for New York governor wound up being the closest contest the state has seen for that office since George Pataki unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994. In the end, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term of her own, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office and the first upstate governor in 100 years.
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York

More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term

The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Live updates: Hochul first woman elected governor in New York history

Welcome to Election Day! Voters across the city and state are casting votes in the races for governor, state attorney general and state comptroller, as well as every state assembly and state senate seat. On the federal level, every U.S. House district is on the ballot, as is one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term

Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
NY1

New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent

Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy