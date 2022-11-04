Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Hochul beats Zeldin, becomes first woman elected NY governor
The Associated Press projects Gov. Kathy Hochul has beaten Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in her bid for a full term to lead the state, becoming the first woman elected governor of New York. The Democratic incumbent and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, hold a 52.8% to 47.2%...
NY1
New York Republicans return to political wilderness, following statewide losses
Supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin's bid for governor entered Cipriani's in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night giddy with anticipation. Their man, it was widely seen, had the best shot becoming the first New York Republican governor in decades. They're going to have to wait another four years. New York Republicans...
NY1
Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany
The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
NY1
Interactive: How New Yorkers voted in the 2022 election for governor
The 2022 race for New York governor wound up being the closest contest the state has seen for that office since George Pataki unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994. In the end, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term of her own, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office and the first upstate governor in 100 years.
NY1
Mobile sports betting in New York surpasses half a billion dollars in tax revenue
Wagering on sporting events in New York has become a big business for mobile gambling companies — and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue reflects it. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday reported $542 million through the end of October, making New York the highest-earning state for mobile sports betting.
NY1
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
NY1
State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term
The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
NY1
Morning Briefing: Election Day has arrived. Here's what to expect
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Make sure you wear a jacket today. Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. However, there will be no rain this Election Day, as skies will be sunny. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 5...
NY1
Live updates: Hochul first woman elected governor in New York history
Welcome to Election Day! Voters across the city and state are casting votes in the races for governor, state attorney general and state comptroller, as well as every state assembly and state senate seat. On the federal level, every U.S. House district is on the ballot, as is one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term
Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
NY1
New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent
Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
Comments / 0