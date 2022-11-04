Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
KBTX.com
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. DPS...
KBTX.com
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
KBTX.com
Get a head start on your future career
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn. Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.
KBTX.com
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for UMass Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
KBTX.com
College Station Girls XC Finishes 3rd at State Meet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Girls Cross Country Team scored 91 points to finish 3rd at the UIL State Championship Meet on Saturday in Round Rock. Lucas Lovejoy (28 points) won the team championship and Boerne Champion (85 points) was runner-up. Senior Megan Roberts continued her tremendous postseason racing with a 7th place individual finish to earn All State honors. Katherine Brunson was the second Lady Cougar across the line in 18th and also earned a place on the All State Team. Tough racing from Delaney Ulrich (29th), Maddie Jones (33rd), Jadyn DeVerna (42nd), Ellie Seagraves (77th), and Audrey Wong (123rd), pushed the Cougars to the podium.
KBTX.com
College Station Police make car theft arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan. College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.
KBTX.com
Madison County experiencing high early voting turnout
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In this year’s Midterm election, Madison County officials said voter turnout is higher than usual. Bobbie Duke, Madison County Election Administrator, told KBTX its important people understand that hand counting ballots will take slower than usual this year. “The people are showing up and the...
KBTX.com
Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
KBTX.com
Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M
DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.
KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
Comments / 0