Danville, Pa. — With the rise in respiratory illness in children being reported across the nation, Geisinger said they are seeing locally what the rest of the country is experiencing. "The Children's Hospital is near or at capacity and has been that way for several weeks," said Stacey Cummings, D.O., vice chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services on Thursday. "That's both here at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley." ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO