NewsChannel 36
Guthrie to Host Vaccination Clinic
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- In an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible Guthrie has announced they are hosting a flu and COVID Booster clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19th at the Tops Plaza in Sayre. On the menu will be both bivalent COVID boosters and the flu vaccine.
Geisinger: Pediatric beds near capacity from RSV and other respiratory illness
Danville, Pa. — With the rise in respiratory illness in children being reported across the nation, Geisinger said they are seeing locally what the rest of the country is experiencing. "The Children's Hospital is near or at capacity and has been that way for several weeks," said Stacey Cummings, D.O., vice chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services on Thursday. "That's both here at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley." ...
NewsChannel 36
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
NewsChannel 36
Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Cora, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Two found dead after fire in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday. According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire. The coroner...
guthrie.org
Guthrie Presents Donald Guthrie Awards
Dr. Frederick Bloom, President of Guthrie Medical Group, Dr. Sheela Prabhu, Award Recipient, Terrie Alexander, Award Recipient, and Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider...
Pennsylvania school has 48 kids and teachers out sick with an unexplained sickness
UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect. Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in […]
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
NewsChannel 36
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized in critical condition after accident with car
UPDATE (1:10 PM) -- According to EPD, The bicyclist that was injured in the accident has been identified as 31 year old William Garris from Elmira. Police say he remains in critical condition and his condition is improving. He is also expected to survive. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)--A bicyclist is in...
NewsChannel 36
Many share a laugh at Healing with Humor workshop
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People were clowning around the Community Arts of Elmira Saturday morning in light of the Healing with Humor workshop and the art of clowning for wellness in the workplace. The Healing with Humor workshop doesn't focus on make-up or costumes but on what the magic of...
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery
Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
Kingston officer dazed after being punched in head
KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.
