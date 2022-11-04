Read full article on original website
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
lptv.org
Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Second Fire at Ridgeway Apartments
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to report of a fire at a Ridgeway Apartment building almost four hours after the initial fire. According to the press release from Chief Justin Sherwood, on November 3rd at approximately 11:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a second fire at 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story, multi-family structure. The emergency personnel then used a transitional type fire attack, removing plywood from the closed off building’s windows to attack the fire from the exterior. Firefighters then moved to attack the fire inside of the building.
willmarradio.com
boreal.org
Redrawn 8th District raises tribal political possibilities
Red Lake member Erika Bailey-Johnson (right), DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 2B, sets up her stand with staffers during a meet-the-candidates event at BSU in Bemidji, Minn. on Oct. 27. Photo: Monika Lawrence for MPR News. Political hopefuls and voters eager to talk about issues important to them swirled...
lptv.org
North Country Food Bank Hosts Free Food Pick-Up in Bemidji
On Monday, Bemidji’s Sanford Center saw several cars and United Way of Bemidji Area volunteers gathered for North Country Food Bank’s Food Pick Up, which provided free groceries to individuals in need. “We bring enough food to Bemidji for probably between four to six hundred families is usually...
boreal.org
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
lptv.org
Bemidji Parks and Rec Offers Babysitting Safety Classes for Adolescents
When it comes to babysitting, parents want their children to be in safe, well-trained hands. But not every adolescent has the opportunity to get that kind of training, which is where the Safe Sitter Program, hosted by Bemidji Parks and Recreation, steps in. “Today we’re teaching a Safe Sitter babysitting...
White Earth Nation purchases properties for sober-living
White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing
lptv.org
Risk Level Three Predatory Offender Moved to Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department has issued a Notification of Relocation in Minnesota regarding a Risk Level Three Predatory Offender that has recently moved to the Bemidji area. Authorities state that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, became a resident of Bemidji on October 26th and is currently living near Mississippi Ave. Smith...
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota
Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
KNOX News Radio
3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover
Three people were injured – one seriously — in a one-vehicle rollover early today (Thu) in Beltrami County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after midnight on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji. A northbound SUV lost control and rolled into a ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old...
redlakenationnews.com
Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson
February 25, 1985 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 37) Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson, age 37, "Be ba'kum e goo naan" meaning "He Walks in the Woods, He's Hard to Catch and Hard to See" of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from Cass Lake, MN.
Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges
Authorities say they are planning to charge a mother with multiple crimes after she crashed while trying to give her 1-year-old baby its bottle. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a release regarding a weeks-old rollover crash in Rockwood Township, which left a mother pinned by the leg beneath her vehicle.
WDIO-TV
Deer River football heading back to state winning 15 section title
In the Section 7A football final it was defending section champs and top-seeded Deer River faced second seeded Barnum Friday in Proctor looking for their first trip to state since 2012. Barnum’s Ryan Manahan opened the scoring of the game with a receiving touchdown. Ethan Williams of Deer River...
