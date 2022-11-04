The main principle of a gluten-free diet is to eliminate grains from the diet that are a source of gluten, i.e., all types of wheat, barley, rye, and oats (oats are often contaminated with other grains). The diet involves eliminating not only food that may contain gluten but also beverages, and even drugs or dietary supplements containing wheat, barley, or rye [33]. A gluten-free diet consists mainly of naturally gluten-free products, i.e., fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, legumes, nuts, dairy products, and eggs [34]. Naturally gluten-free cereals include corn, rice, millet, sorghum, and eragrostis tef [34]. Yet, the diet can be restrictive as gluten is often used as a filler in the food industry, e.g., in cold cuts, or as a food additive, e.g., malt [35]. It increases the flexibility and viscosity of cakes and bread [36]. Higher consumption of cereal products in the daily diet, including gluten, increases the risk of non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) and CD in the population, which is why Europeans are the most vulnerable [37]. The amount of gluten in the European diet is on average 10–20 g per day [38]. NCGS is a clinical entity characterized by the absence of celiac disease and wheat allergy in patients that trigger reproducible symptomatic responses to gluten-containing foods consumption [31]. For NCGS diagnosis, placebo-controlled gluten challenges must be carried out. Therefore, the exclusion of CD and wheat allergy (WA) for the diagnosis work-up of NCGS remains a key step due to the lack of biomarkers for NCGS diagnosis [37]. In addition to cases of CD, a gluten-free diet is also advised for people with gluten intolerance, wheat allergy, or Dühring’s disease [33]. Dermatitis herpetiformis (DH), also known as Duhring-Brocq dermatitis, is a chronic, recurrent disease, secondary to gluten hypersensitivity. DH patients rarely have gastrointestinal symptoms, but they generally present some degree of intestinal villous atrophy [38]. It affects predominantly Caucasians, more prevalent in Scandinavian countries and in the UK [39]. Dietary triggers such as gluten and highly fermentable oligo-, di- and mono-saccharides and polyols (FODMAP)-containing foods have been associated with worsening irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. An extensive meta-analysis concluded that there is insufficient evidence to recommend a gluten-free diet (GFD) to reduce IBS symptoms. However, there is very low-quality evidence that a low FODMAP diet is effective in reducing symptoms in IBS patients [40].

15 HOURS AGO