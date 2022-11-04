ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former pediatrician in Wisconsin gets prison sentence for drug crimes

(WFRV) – A former physician from Waukesha County was sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing controlled substances. The United States Attorney’s Office released information on 49-year-old Dr. Manuel Thomas who was given a prison sentence for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. United States District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Thomas to 18 months in federal prison.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
LOVELAND, CO
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation

Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment

FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVER DAM, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI

