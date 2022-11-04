Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
wearegreenbay.com
Former pediatrician in Wisconsin gets prison sentence for drug crimes
(WFRV) – A former physician from Waukesha County was sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing controlled substances. The United States Attorney’s Office released information on 49-year-old Dr. Manuel Thomas who was given a prison sentence for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. United States District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Thomas to 18 months in federal prison.
nbc15.com
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
Rockford man sentenced to 5 years for gun with ‘switch’ device
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Smith, 26, has been sentenced to spend 5 years and 5 months in prison for owning a handgun with an illegal “switch” device that made it an automatic weapon, capable of quickly firing multiple rounds. Prosecutors said Smith was on parole at the time of his arrest on September 15th, […]
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
veronapress.com
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
CBS 58
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
nbc15.com
Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
