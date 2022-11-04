Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
‘Greenlight a Vet’ raises awareness for veterans
(ABC 6 News) – People across Olmsted and Mower counties are showing support for veterans ahead of Veteran Day, which is Friday, November 11. Both counties are participating in the “Greenlight a Vet” campaign, where people and businesses change a lightbulb to a green light as a symbol of appreciation and support for those who have served.
KAAL-TV
“Paddles & Pints” event raises money for EA Therapeutic Health in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The first-ever Paddles & Pints event, a fundraiser for EA Therapeutic Health, was held Sunday afternoon at Chip Shots in Rochester. The public was invited to play games, participate in a pickleball tournament, a silent auction and watch the Vikings game with former Viking Marcus Sherels.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County and City of Rochester join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester announced they have joined together by participating in “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day. The lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans through Sunday, November 13. The exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday which is Veterans Day.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
winonapost.com
Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
Rochester, Minn., will become the headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (DOWR) and be home to a new pastoral center. Bishop Robert Barron announced on Thursday that DOWR will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester and build a new pastoral center in Rochester. When the diocese was founded in the late 19th century, he said, Winona was a commerce and transportation hub as a city on the Mississippi River, but over time, Rochester has grown into the regional center. “I love Winona. I think it’s a lovely city. I get down there on a very regular basis to our headquarters there. So it’s not any casting aspersions upon Winona. But, I think the center of gravity, culturally speaking, has shifted here, so it makes more sense for the church to be established here,” he said. The shift might lead to changes for those currently working at DOWR in Winona. There are about 37 people who now work in Winona, Barron said. “We’re in the process now of discussing that with those who work in Winona, to see who’s open to coming, who isn’t, who might be willing to relocate,” he said.
KAAL-TV
What to know about voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections
(ABC 6 News) – We want to help every Minnesota and Iowa voter be informed with the necessary resources to participate in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. We created a brief and simple guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, profiles of leading candidates and more.
srperspective.com
A snapshot seen ‘round the world
Man was just 16 when he captured award-winning photo. Eric Lantz has accomplished a lot in his life, including being valedictorian of his 1969 senior class at Walnut Grove High School, being a 4.0 student in Biology at Hamline University, and being a radiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 28 years.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
KAAL-TV
Night of glamour at Albert Lea’s “Ball in the Mall”
(ABC 6 News) – It was a night of glamour Saturday night in Albert Lea at the Autumn Elegance: Ball in the Mall fundraiser hosted at Northbridge Mall. The celebration is aimed at raising money for a health care facility at Northbridge that was brought in through a grassroots community effort for more health care options.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
KAAL-TV
Mayowood’s Holiday Tours kick off Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The historic Mayowood mansion’s holiday tours begin Saturday in Rochester. Mayowood mansion is where the original Mayo family lived. This tour features a walk through each of its 14 rooms. During this holiday tour, each room is decorated with a different holiday scene. Rooms...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KAAL-TV
RPT Schedule change on Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday (Nov. 7th) Rochester Public Transit will be making some adjustments to five of their weekday routes. RPT says the changes are to improve operations and increase frequency for some routes. The changes include the following routes:. Route 116 – Trips will all be...
thecarletonian.com
Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location
On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
KAAL-TV
American Red Cross: Flu season may impact blood supply, donors needed
(ABC 6 News) – The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to give now and help fight the impact of seasonal illness and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is predicting a serious spread of flu this...
KAAL-TV
Road to Gold: Mabel-Canton Volleyball punch first state tournament bid since 2001
(ABC 6 News) — All season long Mabel-Canton has been one of the top volleyball teams in Minnesota with a 34-2 record. After enduring a hard-fought section tournament, the Cougars now have an opportunity to be the top team in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
TN woman arrested with handgun, no permit
(ABC 6 News) – A Tennessee woman was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop allegedly revealed an illegal handgun in her vehicle. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Victoria Brogan-Lewis, 23, for a traffic violation at about 3:23 p.m. Nov. 6, according to the OCSO. The deputy...
Guilty Plea For Brutal Assault in Downtown Rochester Hotel Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)) - A Stewartville man today entered a guilty plea to a felony assault charge stemming from a brutal attack on a man in the lobby of a downtown Rochester hotel last year. 21-year-old Ismail Mohamed admitted to a third-degree assault charge involving substantial bodily harm. He...
