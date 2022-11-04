Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with stolen catalytic converters in Creedmoor

The Creedmoor Police Department is investigating after two catalytic converters were stolen from a work truck.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Wood Shapes on North Durham Avenue. Officials say two men were seen on surveillance video removing the catalytic converter from a work truck using a cordless saw.

A third person was also captured on surveillance video driving the suspect's vehicle.

According to police, the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a "Champagne silver" or light brown 2014-2017 Chevy Malibu with chrome wheels.

Police described the suspects as having medium to larger builds.

Anyone with information on this case or similar cases are asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919 528-1515 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919 693-3100. A reward of up to $2000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to give their names or personal information. All callers are kept anonymous.