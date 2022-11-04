ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Evers, Michels vie for votes as Nov. 8 nears

MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how midterm elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat

In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

Why Bother, Wisconsin

Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin

Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Patrol; aerial enforcement in 6 counties

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Monday, November 7. I-43 – Walworth County. Tuesday, November 8. I-39 – Portage...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Complaint: Accused election official sought to expose fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Milwaukee elections official charged Friday with sending fake military ballots to a Republican legislator who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories told investigators she did it because she wanted to expose real vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors charged...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy