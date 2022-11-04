Read full article on original website
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin governor's race enters final critical hours
MILWAUKEE — GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's anticipating a good number of Republican poll watchers Tuesday when asked if he trusts the process underway in municipalities statewide. "You know, I think there's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to be...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
Channel 3000+ Extra: Former Gov. Jim Doyle on divisiveness in politics, future of democracy
Gov. Jim Doyle sat down for an extensive interview with News 3 Now ahead of the November election, which includes the most expensive governor's race since Doyle was in office.
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum -- including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Evers, Michels vie for votes as Nov. 8 nears
MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how midterm elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
drydenwire.com
Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat
In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Wisconsin allocated more federal pandemic relief to the economy than any other state
Wisconsin allocated a bigger chunk of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to economic development than any other state, according to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy. The study found that nearly 56 percent of Wisconsin's ARPA funds were spent to promote the economy, which...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
Why Bother, Wisconsin
Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
CBS 58
Former, current president not present in Wisconsin ahead of critical election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With voting under 48 hours away, and the nation's eyes on many races in Wisconsin, you may be surprised to not see any big names like former President Trump or President Biden trying to tip the scales here locally. Candidates are continuing to launch last-minute canvassing...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Dustin Sachsenmaier, Violent ‘Local Mob Boss’ in Cornell | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #58
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Dustin Sachsenmaier is a registered sex offender who was released early from prison...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin candidates and officials countdown the days to the midterm election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With the election just four days away, the excitement, jitters and final journeys around Wisconsin are underway. Candidates are preparing for the big day. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says votes get a chance to be a part of the action on Election night....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol; aerial enforcement in 6 counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Monday, November 7. I-43 – Walworth County. Tuesday, November 8. I-39 – Portage...
Complaint: Accused election official sought to expose fraud
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Milwaukee elections official charged Friday with sending fake military ballots to a Republican legislator who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories told investigators she did it because she wanted to expose real vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors charged...
