A Record $16 BILLION Will Be Spent on These Midterms

The campaign money spent on attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote initiatives will sprint past $16 billion when the race ends on Tuesday, far exceeding spending records for federal and state elections in a non-presidential year, The New York Times reports, citing figures gathered by the non-partisan group Open Secrets. The previous spending recording for midterms was set in 2018 with $14 billion. Georgia is the priciest race, with just two candidates—incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker—spending $250 million on ads alone, according to AdImpact. Since May, the heated Pennsylvania race between famed TV star Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has seen $221 million spent largely on commercials.Read it at The New York Times
‘I'm Out': Celebrities Are Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

Some celebrities have decided to quit Twitter or take a break from the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over the social media site following his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Public figures in sports, music, movies, television and beyond are responding to several changes made by Twitter's...
While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships

Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...

