Newman Catholic football rolls into 8-player state championship game with shutout of Siren
CHIPPEWA FALLS – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team is back in the state championship game after a 35-0 victory over Siren on Friday night at Chippewa Falls High School. The Cardinals (11-0) will play for its second-straight WIAA 8-player football championship when it takes on Belmont (10-1) at...
Sports scores, highlights: Westport boys soccer advances, Durfee bows out of tournament
The fall high school playoffs are in full swing for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Monday's local high school action:. Boys soccer: Division V Round of 32: Westport vs. Granby. SCORE: Westport 3, Granby 1. LOCATION: Westport. RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 18-0-1 HIGHLIGHTS: The fifth-seeded Wildcats...
