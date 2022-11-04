Read full article on original website
Oregon volleyball sweeps weekend game against Washington State
Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team
EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
Oregon uses a wide variety of playmakers in 49-10 victory
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon
Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
Oregon volleyball goes for a sweep of Washington schools
EUGENE, Ore. — Another Ducks team dominated over the weekend. Oregon volleyball took down No. 19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
Friday Night Fever: Prep football teams hit the playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of Friday night Fever with week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our Friday Night Fever roundup:
Festival of Bands returns to Eugene after 3 year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
Benton County to offer updated COVID-19 bivalent booster at upcoming vaccine events
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department says updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be made available to everyone 5 years and older at upcoming vaccine events. No appointment is needed, boosters will be given out as supplies last. Officials say the updated vaccine has been approved for...
Caris Pharmacy expands into Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
Lane County offers election results online on Election Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Elections Office said in a press release Monday that election results will be made available to the public starting at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Elections results can been seen here: www.LaneCountyOR.gov/ElectionResults. According to the Lane County Elections Office,...
