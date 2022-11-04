Luxury developers to join Southeast Denton for special meeting on community benefits
The Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association describes the gentrification threatening their community like a chokehold with the amount of unaffordable apartment developments closing in on their 100-year-old neighborhood.
SEDNA President Colette Johnson claims the neighborhood is tired of the city approving the multiple new apartment developments on Woodrow Lane, Hickory Street and elsewhere, but not communicating with SEDNA about it, especially when they’re planning to build in Southeast Denton’s backyard.
Comments / 0