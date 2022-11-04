ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Luxury developers to join Southeast Denton for special meeting on community benefits

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fhe5_0iy7ZMAg00
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, second from left, participates in a panel discussion in September at the American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton about gentrification, along with Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival; the Rev. Reginald Logan from the Galilee Baptist Church and the Denton Ministerial Alliance; Colette Johnson, president of SEDNA; and Donald McDade, from the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission. Courtesy photo/Spencer Wilkinson

The Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association describes the gentrification threatening their community like a chokehold with the amount of unaffordable apartment developments closing in on their 100-year-old neighborhood.

SEDNA President Colette Johnson claims the neighborhood is tired of the city approving the multiple new apartment developments on Woodrow Lane, Hickory Street and elsewhere, but not communicating with SEDNA about it, especially when they’re planning to build in Southeast Denton’s backyard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local City Plans New Skatepark

Sidewalk surfers will soon get a new place to showcase high-flying skateboarding. A new skatepark is in the works at the new Fire Station Park in the near future, according to a press release from the city of Fort Worth. The Fort Worth city council approved more funding for the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

North Lakes recycling center reopens temporarily

The North Lakes recycling center temporarily reopened on Sept. 28 as part of a new solid waste management strategy. The facility is approximately 30 years old and has been in operation ever since the city of Denton started its recycling program. The recycling site was closed for about six weeks due to the construction of the new North Lakes tennis center at the park. With the completion of the parking lot construction, the recycling site is back open to the public but only for a limited time.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Judge Glen Whitley Gives His Final ‘State of the County’

(WBAP/KLIF) — More than a quarter century of service ends for a Tarrant County judge. After 26 years of service, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley gave his final ‘State of the County’ address, Friday, at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in Fort Worth. A packed house at the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Veteran's Nonprofit Centurion American Hosting Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Veterans and First Responders

A group of North Texans is putting together a free Thanksgiving buffet for veterans and first responders.RK/Unsplash. A group of North Texans has come together to give back to veterans and first responders on Thanksgiving. Sean Terry is the Vice President of Centurion American, as a former firefighter, his passion is helping first responders and veterans. His nonprofit Operation Forever Free, along with real estate company Centurion American is doing just that.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy