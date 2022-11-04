Luxury developers to join Southeast Denton for special meeting on community benefits

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, second from left, participates in a panel discussion in September at the American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton about gentrification, along with Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival; the Rev. Reginald Logan from the Galilee Baptist Church and the Denton Ministerial Alliance; Colette Johnson, president of SEDNA; and Donald McDade, from the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission. Courtesy photo/Spencer Wilkinson

The Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association describes the gentrification threatening their community like a chokehold with the amount of unaffordable apartment developments closing in on their 100-year-old neighborhood.

SEDNA President Colette Johnson claims the neighborhood is tired of the city approving the multiple new apartment developments on Woodrow Lane, Hickory Street and elsewhere, but not communicating with SEDNA about it, especially when they’re planning to build in Southeast Denton’s backyard.