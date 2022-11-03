Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
citynewsgroup.com
Candidates for Colton City Council: John R. Echevarria
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are three candidates running for Council Member- District 4, one is John R. Echevarria. Here is their statement:. John R. Echevarria. Council Member. "I am honored to currently Represent Colton...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidate for Colton Mayor: Frank J. Navarro
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are two candidates running for Mayor one being Frank J. Navarro. Here is their statement:. Frank J. Navarro. https://www.navarro4colton.com/. "I've been honored to serve as your mayor since 2018. During...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: James F. “Jim” Penman
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being James F. “Jim” Penman. Here is their statement:. James F. “Jim” Penman. Attorney at Law. jimpenmanformayor.com. "For...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidates for Colton City Council: Luis S. González
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are two candidates running for Council Member- District 3, one is Luis S. González. Here is their statement:. Luis S. González. Retired Teacher/Councilmember. "Thank you for the opportunity...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidates for San Bernardino Community College District: Christian Thomas Shaughnessy
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the San Bernardino Community College District Member, there are two candidates running for the Board of Education Area 4 one is Christian Thomas Shaughnessy. Here is their statement:. Christian Thomas Shaughnessy. Youth Community Organizer. "Brothers...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana voters will decide numerous races in Nov. 8 election
Several races for city and school positions in Fontana are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election. The most notable race is the one for mayor, in which Acquanetta Warren is seeking her fourth term and is being challenged by Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval (a member of the City Council) and Shannon O’Brien (a former member of the Fontana School Board).
citynewsgroup.com
Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: Helen Tran
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being Helen Tran. Here is their statement:. Helen Tran. Department Director/Businesswoman. "Dear Neighbor,. San Bernardino is a wonderful city, but like many...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidates for Colton City Council: Gem Montes
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are three candidates running for Council Member- District 4 one is Gem Montes. Here is their statement:. Gem Montes. California Climate Action Corps Fellow. "As the Colton District 4 Council...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Library honors Cruz Coyazo for Veterans Day
Cruz Coyazo, a Redlands native, was shot down near Bonn, Germany, on Feb. 13, 1945. In honor of Veterans Day, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents a program on Redlander Cruz Coyazo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Contemporary Club. Presented by Coyazo’s grandnephew Paul Aranda, the program will include family stories, photographs, and insight into how Cruz’s legacy has been commemorated in the 77 years since his death on a World War II battlefield.
thepalmspringspost.com
Third potential District 4 City Council candidate steps forward prior to Tuesday election
While we won’t know for sure until Nov. 8 whether the scenario will exist, a third candidate stepped forward Friday to indicate her interest in filling a potential vacant seat on the Palm Springs City Council. Driving the news: Naomi Soto, chair of the the city’s Measure J Oversight...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping
Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley wins technology award
Moreno Valley has again received an Excellence in Information Technology Award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California. This is the 20th consecutive year the city has received that award, which recognizes municipalities and other public entities that meet information technology standards related to the public sector, according to a statement on the city’s website.
citynewsgroup.com
Colton's Police Officer of the Year
Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
recordgazette.net
Risco, Precision Material Handling finalists for Entrepreneurial Spirit
Two Pass area businesses have been named finalists for the 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur honors program, which for 20 years has recognized entrepreneurs and companies in the Inland Empire that have innovative products, services, or use unique business practices, or are constantly pushing the boundaries of their industry. Risco...
theregistrysocal.com
Security Properties Pays $33MM for 184-Unit Affordable Housing Development in San Bernardino
IRVINE, Calif. –– Berkadia announced today the sale of Village Green Apartment Homes, a 184-unit multifamily affordable housing property located in the Rancho West Area of San Bernardino, California. Managing Director Bruce Furniss of Berkadia Irvine completed the $33 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based Alliant Strategic Investments. The buyer was Washington-based Security Properties Inc. The transaction closed on October 28, 2022.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
capitalandmain.com
Beyond Racism, Leaked Recording Showed Martinez, Cedillo and de León Feared L.A.’s Majority: Renters
In the notorious leaked recording of three Los Angeles city councilmembers and ex-County Federation of Labor head Ron Herrera, former City Council President Nury Martinez said she wanted to thwart representation for nearly two-thirds of Los Angeles residents — renters. In the conversation, Herrera warned that City Councilmember Nithya...
