Grand Terrace, CA

citynewsgroup.com

Candidates for Colton City Council: John R. Echevarria

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are three candidates running for Council Member- District 4, one is John R. Echevarria. Here is their statement:. John R. Echevarria. Council Member. "I am honored to currently Represent Colton...
COLTON, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidate for Colton Mayor: Frank J. Navarro

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are two candidates running for Mayor one being Frank J. Navarro. Here is their statement:. Frank J. Navarro. https://www.navarro4colton.com/. "I've been honored to serve as your mayor since 2018. During...
COLTON, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: James F. “Jim” Penman

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being James F. “Jim” Penman. Here is their statement:. James F. “Jim” Penman. Attorney at Law. jimpenmanformayor.com. "For...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidates for Colton City Council: Luis S. González

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are two candidates running for Council Member- District 3, one is Luis S. González. Here is their statement:. Luis S. González. Retired Teacher/Councilmember. "Thank you for the opportunity...
COLTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana voters will decide numerous races in Nov. 8 election

Several races for city and school positions in Fontana are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election. The most notable race is the one for mayor, in which Acquanetta Warren is seeking her fourth term and is being challenged by Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval (a member of the City Council) and Shannon O’Brien (a former member of the Fontana School Board).
FONTANA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: Helen Tran

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being Helen Tran. Here is their statement:. Helen Tran. Department Director/Businesswoman. "Dear Neighbor,. San Bernardino is a wonderful city, but like many...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidates for Colton City Council: Gem Montes

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are three candidates running for Council Member- District 4 one is Gem Montes. Here is their statement:. Gem Montes. California Climate Action Corps Fellow. "As the Colton District 4 Council...
COLTON, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Library honors Cruz Coyazo for Veterans Day

Cruz Coyazo, a Redlands native, was shot down near Bonn, Germany, on Feb. 13, 1945. In honor of Veterans Day, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents a program on Redlander Cruz Coyazo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Contemporary Club. Presented by Coyazo’s grandnephew Paul Aranda, the program will include family stories, photographs, and insight into how Cruz’s legacy has been commemorated in the 77 years since his death on a World War II battlefield.
REDLANDS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands school board campaign turns ugly

Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade

The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping

Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
REDLANDS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley wins technology award

Moreno Valley has again received an Excellence in Information Technology Award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California. This is the 20th consecutive year the city has received that award, which recognizes municipalities and other public entities that meet information technology standards related to the public sector, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Colton's Police Officer of the Year

Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
COLTON, CA
recordgazette.net

Risco, Precision Material Handling finalists for Entrepreneurial Spirit

Two Pass area businesses have been named finalists for the 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur honors program, which for 20 years has recognized entrepreneurs and companies in the Inland Empire that have innovative products, services, or use unique business practices, or are constantly pushing the boundaries of their industry. Risco...
BEAUMONT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Security Properties Pays $33MM for 184-Unit Affordable Housing Development in San Bernardino

IRVINE, Calif. –– Berkadia announced today the sale of Village Green Apartment Homes, a 184-unit multifamily affordable housing property located in the Rancho West Area of San Bernardino, California. Managing Director Bruce Furniss of Berkadia Irvine completed the $33 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based Alliant Strategic Investments. The buyer was Washington-based Security Properties Inc. The transaction closed on October 28, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

