keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This California Startup Says It Can Predict Where Wildfires Might Start—It's Using That Power in a Surprising Way

Nobody can predict the future, but a San Francisco-based startup called Kettle seems able to predict where wildfires could start in California. That's a big deal: Eight of 10 of the largest wildfires in California's history have occurred in the last five years. The disastrous blazes are only going to get worse because of climate change, and accurately predicting their locations could help thousands of people prepare ahead of time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Reynolds

Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?

Hospital violence in the headlines is becoming more commonplace(Robert Linder/Unsplash) The troubling trend of hospital violence continues as two hospital employees were left dead at Methodist Dallas Medical Center two weeks ago, and that's sparking more conversation as to whether or not hospitals need a heavier emphasis on security measures such as metal detectors.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Pantry Deploys Innovative Solutions to Fight Hunger

This is a big week for a nonprofit in Mesquite working to fight hunger. It will debut a new service that will get food to clients 'round the clock. "We're trying to find alternative ways to get food to people and how can we do that since it's not feasible for us to staff 24/7?," said Jacob Taylor, Director of Operations for Sharing Life.
MESQUITE, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
DALLAS, TX

