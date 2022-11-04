Read full article on original website
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota
A Virginia, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, admitted to the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking in May 2021. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together at the time of her death. The St. Louis...
MN Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder “Thought I Was Burning A Witch”
Wow, nothing seems to go together better than meth and bad decisions. This woman found out the hard way and will likely spend a good portion of the rest of her life behind bars. I'm not sure where Ball Club, Minnesota is, in fact I'd never heard of it before...
Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in killing of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020. The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder being dismissed, according to the Associated Press. The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane pleading guilty to the same charge. Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week. Kueng, Lane,...
Ex-Air Force enlistee jailed after pleading guilty to 'outrageous' conduct on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ordered a Jan. 6 rioter to be jailed Thursday after he admitted to assaulting officers with chemical spray and breaking out a window at the Capitol, with the judge calling the defendant's conduct "outrageous." The judge declined to make an exception to a law...
toofab.com
6-Year-Old Who Watched Uncle Decapitate His Grandmother Asks Court to 'Please Keep Him In Jail'
After pleading guilty, the man was asked if he wanted to apologize to his family. He refused. An Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother and setting fire to the woman's body -- as a six-year-old relative watched -- was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. In court this...
WIS-TV
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Watch moment man hears his lifetime prison sentence is overturned
In 1988, Maurice Hastings was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn't commit. A DNA test on evidence led to the reversal of his sentence.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Dragged A Police Officer Into A Crowd Of Rioters On Jan. 6 Has Been Sentenced To More Than 7 Years In Prison
A rioter who dragged a police officer into the violent crowd during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Thursday — the second-longest sentence so far for a participant in the insurrection. Albuquerque Cosper Head, a 43-year-old...
Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?
One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty
One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
Washington State Woman Escaped After Her Estranged Husband Stabbed and Buried Her in Murder Attempt: Authorities
A Washington State man is accused of trying to murder his estranged wife by stabbing her and burying her in the woods. Chae Kyong An, 53, was denied bond in a hearing on Wednesday, according to The Daily Chronicle. Detective said they found the hole where he buried his wife:...
Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins
A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Suspect accused of killing California family of 4 pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN.
WOWT
Federal court sentences New York man to 10 years in prison for transporting a minor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Michael...
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man
Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
