Coon Rapids, MN

The Independent

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in killing of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020. The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder being dismissed, according to the Associated Press. The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane pleading guilty to the same charge. Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week. Kueng, Lane,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SUMTER, SC
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KROC News

Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?

One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty

One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins

A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say

A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man

Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
MICHIGAN STATE

