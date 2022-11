Buy Now Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg (14) runs sideways through the tackle of Denton defensive back Jason Smith (13) during their game at Falcon Stadium Thursday, November 3, 2022. Al Key/DRC

Update

CORINTH — A second-half surge made the difference Thursday as Lake Dallas rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Denton 31-14 with a playoff berth on the line.

Denton falls to Lake Dallas 31-14

The Denton Broncos were ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and led 14-10 at halftime, but Lake Dallas controlled the second half to win 31-14 Thursday at Falcon Stadium.

Buy Now Denton running back Coco Brown (1) hurdles Lake Dallas defensive back Xinjin Gomez (3) for a touchdown during their game at Falcon Stadium on Thursday. Al Key/DRC