ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Cemetery asks for volunteers to help place flags on veterans’ graves

By Dusty Ellis, Carolyn McEnrue
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22skfL_0iy7YwOr00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fairmount Cemetery has reached out to the community requesting volunteers to help place over 1,600 American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.

Friends of Fairmount Cemetery, Charles Westbrooks said, “When you take 1,600 flags and divide that between 200 people, that’s not a huge number.”

The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, beginning at the cemetery gazebo.

Volunteers do not need to sign up but may contact the cemetery office at 325-655-9475 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo city offices to close for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations. The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

CV PAWS hosting 5K beneficiary run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a 5K run that will be four legged friendly. Hanks River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. and will take place at Heritage Park, located at 36 East Twohig Ave. If interested in competing in the 5K, it’ll cost $25 per entry […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day Parade Route

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, November 5, 2022 Downtown will be flooded with red white and blue celebrating Veterans day with the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade. The theme of this year’s Veterans Day Parade is celebrating women veterans of the past, present and future. Below are the Parade route and blockades to look […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Audrey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Red White and You Job Fair

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The McNease Convention Center hosted the 10th Annual Red White and You event earlier today with 53 companies looking to hire. The event was open to anyone seeking employment but was geared toward our US military veterans. The Texas Workforce Commission, the Disabled American Veterans, and many others partnered together to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Lake View Highschool Biology teacher, Tamara Shaffer, is this week’s Teacher of the Week! Shaffer started her career in education as a volunteer while she was on active duty at Goodfellow Airforce Base and after retiring she went back to college for a biology degree and now almost 20 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
TexasHighways

San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers

I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

McNease Convention Center closing for renovations

SAN ANGELO, Texas, — The McNease Convention Center will be closed as the building undergoes various improvements. The closure will last from November 7, 2022, to January 23, 2023, and improvements will include the replacement of the existing sewer line, and the replacement of tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional improvements will include window tinting, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response

SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter.   Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real estate: Affordable, Very Affordable.

SAN ANGELO, TX — Wonderful family home with spacious open living, kitchen, and dining areas. Very good floor plan that is flexible and functional. Very large pantry. Large master bedroom and closet. 4th bedroom would make a great mancave or office if not needed as bedroom. Huge covered patio that is perfect for family gatherings cookouts, and watching sports!
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!

Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy