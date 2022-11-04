Cemetery asks for volunteers to help place flags on veterans’ graves

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fairmount Cemetery has reached out to the community requesting volunteers to help place over 1,600 American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.

Friends of Fairmount Cemetery, Charles Westbrooks said, “When you take 1,600 flags and divide that between 200 people, that’s not a huge number.”

The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, beginning at the cemetery gazebo.

Volunteers do not need to sign up but may contact the cemetery office at 325-655-9475 with any questions.

