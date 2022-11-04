Read full article on original website
Food Beast
El Pollo Loco’s New ‘Overstuffed Quesadillas’ Do the Heavy Lifting on Flavor
Let’s take a moment to give quesadillas their due flowers, a whole bouquet of them. After all, there’s not many handheld eats out there that can simultaneously out-ooze a grilled cheese sandwich and house as much flavor as a burrito, all while providing the utmost convenience. So shout out to you, quesadilla, you grand champ of accommodating appetites.
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its 'Mini Pie' Thanksgiving Collection
Between the parades, football games, and family time, there's a lot to look forward to on Thanksgiving Day, but nothing makes us giddier to get up early on a Thursday morning than — you guessed it — the food. The Turkey Day meal is arguably the most important feast of the year, and while everybody's dinner looks a little different, there are a few components of the spread that appear on just about every plate across the country.
Sonic Added A Grilled Cheese Burger To Its 2 For $5 Menu
Sonic truly broke the mold when it released the Grilled Cheese Burger in 2021. The heavenly sandwich combines velvety grilled cheese with onions and a burger. It comes on buttered Texas Toast, slathered with mustard and ketchup, and starts at $2.49. The burger combined two popular Sonic menu items, the patty melt and the grilled cheese sandwich, per Inspire Stories. Both sandwiches stand on their own, but together they have established a beautiful marriage.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Running To Grab Its New Toscano Cheese Spread
As people prepare for holiday entertaining, Trader Joe's is unveiling new products meant for impressing guests. While new, innovative items can get people talking, Trader Joe's cheeses have long received rave reviews. The Unexpected Cheddar topped the 13th Annual Customers Choice Awards for best cheese. Its flavor, texture, and versatility have made it a top choice. Although many people think this cheese is a slice above the rest, some cheese serving suggestions recommend offering revelers a spreadable cheese option. Whether made into a cheese ball, plopped onto a board, or slathered on crackers, creamier cheeses have plenty of appeal.
Every 2022 Dunkin' Holiday Item, Ranked Worst To Best
The year is ending, and the holidays are coming up. That means shopping, cooking, parties to attend, and people to see. It is the most wonderful time of the year but also the most exhausting. To help you get through these festive and fatiguing times, Dunkin' has released its 2022 holiday menu. The new line premiered on November 2 and will be available through the holiday season. Dunkin' has not yet announced a specific end date for this menu. On the list of items, we see the return of old favorites like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and new items featuring cookie butter.
Chipotles in adobo sauce, best way to use them
What are chipotle peppers in adobo sauce? Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are a common ingredient in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. The peppers are smoked jalapeño peppers that have been dried and canned in a sauce called adobo made from vinegar, tomato, and other spices. What are chipotle peppers?
Subway Vs Potbelly: Which Is Better?
If you're in the middle of a long workday or if you don't have the means or energy to make a meal for yourself, you can always head to a sandwich shop to pick yourself up something filling and delicious. There are so many sandwich shops across the country. Some are local, while others are part of wider chains that many of us are familiar with, no matter where we are across the country.
