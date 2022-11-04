Armstrong Airport goes upscale with new parking options

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announces new amenities to make parking at MSY more convenient. Customers can now take advantage of online parking reservations in any of the Airport’s four parking facilities and a new valet parking option with drop-off conveniently located on the departures curb. Additionally, MSY parking operators now guarantee that the shuttle ride from the Park MSY Express Economy Garage to the terminal will be 15 minutes or less, or customers will receive a 50 percent discount on their parking stay.



“Since the pandemic, the demand for parking at Airports across the country has been outpacing the return of passengers,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “We have over 8,000 spaces available in our parking facilities to meet our customers’ needs, and these new features will make for an even more convenient experience so they can park their vehicles and get to their flights as easily as possible.”