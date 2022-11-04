ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
KWTX

Temple Police Department investigates aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. in response to an alarm at a store. Upon arrival, it was reported that the suspect that was armed with a...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner. According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
WACO, TX

