Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
fox44news.com
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
KWTX
Temple Police Department investigates aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. in response to an alarm at a store. Upon arrival, it was reported that the suspect that was armed with a...
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
News Channel 25
Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner. According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road...
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Shooting leaves teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries, juvenile suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous news segment. A juvenile is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot late night Thursday, according to the temple Police Department. Temple Police received a call around 7:13 p.m. about a shooting near Jones Park in...
Juvenile in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department says the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd Street and W. Avenue H. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers reportedly...
Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park
Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
KLTV
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
fox44news.com
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
Comments / 0