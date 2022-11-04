Read full article on original website
Power back on for over 700 PG&E customers in Cottonwood area Saturday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Power is back on for 717 PG&E customers in the Cottonwood area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 3:56 p.m. The original power restoration time was 10:30 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of...
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
Update: Power restored for 800 customers in City of Shasta Lake after losing power
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 8:20 pm Sunday:. Power has been restored for 800 customers around 7 pm Sunday in the City of Shasta Lake after a topped power pole disrupted power for residents. However, according to the city's Facebook page, areas of Windsor Estates are still without power for approximately 60 customers. The estimated time of restoration is midnight at the earliest.
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
Leadership Redding celebrates annual 'Public Safety Day' with bomb suits & K-9's
REDDING, Calif. — Leadership Redding celebrated its annual "Public Safety Day" last Thursday, Nov. 3. The Leadership Redding Program is an awareness and educational opportunity that catalyzes individuals seeking participation in community decision-making at all levels in voluntary and governmental organizations. Just this year alone, Leadership Redding initiated steps...
UPDATE: One found dead in Redding mobile home fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.
Winter storms rain on Redding, dump snow on I-5, Siskiyou County. What to know
Expect a wet chilly Election Day and week as winter storms deliver more rain and snow to the North State. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Siskiyou County through Tuesday night; and through Wednesday morning for Shasta County communities above 4,000 feet. Snow and wind could make...
2 dead, suspect on the loose following shooting in Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Two people have been killed following a shooting in Trinity County on Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooter started in Weaverville before heading to Trinity Center. Officers are still chasing the shooter who has returned to Weaverville. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office issued...
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
[UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: SWAT Entering the Garage] Shooter Barricaded in Weaverville Area After Killing at Least One, According to First Reports
About 10 a.m., according to reports over the scanner, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department learned that shots were fired at a residence on Millview Drive in the Covington Mill area off Hwy 3 north of Weaverville and a suspect had fled the scene. One of the residents of the home reported soon after that the suspect had shot and killed another person who lived at the home.
Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted
REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
Burglary suspect flees over backyard fence following confrontation with Redding homeowner
REDDING, Calif. — On Nov. 6 at approximately 4:24 a.m., Redding Police officers responded to a possible residential burglary in progress at Lake Redding Drive. Officials say occupants of the residence reported waking to the sounds of glass breaking in their home. When the homeowner checked on the sound, he located an unknown male inside his home.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
Storm Tracker Forecast: First Winter Storm Of The Season Arrives Tonight
Today was a day of transition as the first major winter storm of the season begins to move into the region. Some showers are starting to enter the valley by 5pm around Redding. Temperatures are around 60 degrees. The wind will continue to pick up with gusts around 30mph so far around Chico. A wind advisory is in effect for the valley with gusts up to 40 mph possible through midnight. Rain and snow will spread through all of the mountains and the valley by 8pm this evening. If you have any mountain pass travel to do tonight, save it for tomorrow to limit the possibility of an accident. Winter Storm Warnings have gone into effect for all of the surrounding mountains. Most of these warnings will last through Wednesday morning. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s to around 40 in the valley.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Suspect in Redding sword attack pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man pled not guilty to attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Eli Crowe, 37, was arraigned on Friday in connection with two assaults with a sword under the Clear...
Rain or shine, the City of Shasta Lake celebrated local veterans
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — Rain or shine, but mostly rain this weekend, nothing is stopping the people of the City of Shasta lake from celebrating our nation's finest. The Shasta Lake Lions Veterans Day Parade brings together dozens of local organizations marching down central Shasta Lake including Lyndia Kent and Valerie Sell with the Missing America Project, an organization that locates and identifies unclaimed veteran cremations and finds them a final resting place.
Two-vehicle crash leads to major injuries in west Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department announced a two-vehicle traffic collision in west Redding at around 6:15 Saturday night. Upon arriving at the scene, RPD says officers found a 2009 Toyota Corolla with major damage just east of the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive. Also at the scene was a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche with moderate damage.
