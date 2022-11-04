Read full article on original website
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
cw34.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
cbs12.com
Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
cbs12.com
PBC: Animal shelter at critical capacity, desperately seeking help from community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Th Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking help from the community since they have hundreds of animals and are understaffed. The shelter took in 28 dogs on Saturday from places where they were being neglected and now have 350 animals in the shelter.
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
cbs12.com
Police: Convicted felon falls asleep in middle of the road with loaded gun
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a convicted felon asleep at the wheel with a gun in his car in Port St. Lucie. Ricardo Taylor, a 34-year-old convicted felon, was arrested and taken to jail. On Nov. 7 around 5 a.m., officers with the Port St. Lucie...
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.
Click10.com
Turnpike temporarily shut down in Broward County due to hazmat situation
DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Broward County was evacuated on Sunday due to a hazmat call in the area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was shut down from Hollywood Boulevard to Griffin Road. This was due to...
cbs12.com
Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
cbs12.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County residents discuss Powerball Lottery prize
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — What would you do if you won the record Powerball jackpot?. As the prize surges to 1.9 billion, people in South Florida are discussing what they would do if they won. We spoke to Patricia, a Racetrack Guest Service Associate, and Barbara, a...
cw34.com
Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
