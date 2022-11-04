ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Goo Goo Dolls announce tour pit stop in El Paso

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNC9p_0iy7YHeQ00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom via Warner Records and have announced the second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour, with a stop in El Paso at the Plaza Theatre on November 20, 2022. Support for the evening will be by indie-rock four-piece, Whitehall.

Goo Goo Dolls Chaos in Bloom Tour tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or elpasolive.com. Patrons can access the pre-sale by signing up for the official El Paso Live newsletter at elpasolive.com. Prices and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Don Shapiro shares life story in new book ‘Power at the Pass’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story. Shapiro’s biography was written […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU video competition shares ‘Las Cruces Stories’

Las Cruces, New Mexico (KTSM) — The Las Cruces International Film Festival and Visit Las Cruces are inviting the public to share their “Las Cruces Stories” in a video competition to promote tourism. The winning videos will have a place at the Las Cruces International Film Festival, airing before each film that screens during the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
97X

El Paso Teenagers Angry After SAT Score Sheets Fly Out Of UPS Truck

A bunch of high school students in El Paso, Texas took the S.A.T. on October 27th. But now dozens of them will have to take it again after their tests got lost in the mail. Supposedly a UPS truck was driving down the road when its back doors flew open and the tests went soaring out onto the busy streets.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ammonia leak or cloud closes North Loop, impacts nearby EPCC campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An ammonia cloud or leak is impacting the Lower Valley. It happened about 6 p.m. at Farmers Select Dairy at 7321 N. Loop and is impacting the nearby El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus. The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District is reporting that North Loop is closed […]
EL PASO, TX
designboom.com

perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas

Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso offering $1K signing bonus for new lifeguards, pool managers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hiring lifeguards, pool managers and others. Benefits include a $1,000 sign-on bonus, tuition reimbursement for both part-time and full-time positions and higher rates for shifts with heavier public use of pools. For more information about applying to become a lifeguard […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso women’s turnout drops slightly in complex early voting results

In the month before the Nov. 8 elections, Toni Ramirez and Mara Ventura knocked on more than 100 doors to get El Pasoans to the polls. Though the married couple volunteers on behalf of Democratic organizations, Ventura says their conversations with El Pasoans often center less on the issues or the candidates but more on a single question: What’s your plan to vote? “You have to have a plan,” said Ventura, a 36-year-old labor organizer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC Theatre to perform classic ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Forum Theatre is inviting the public to it performance of Tennessee Williams’ American Classic “A Streetcar Named Desire.” The performances will be on Nov. 12, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. An ASL Interpreter will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy