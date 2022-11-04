ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
The Staten Island Advance

‘He’s a fan favorite’: Yankees’ GM talks Judge, other possible moves

Brian Cashman is working on a handshake agreement following his contract’s expiration and will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at the Yankees’ 13th annual news conference to discuss the path ahead from a season that fell short. “Nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us on and off the field the way he has thus far.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

