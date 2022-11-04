Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
Mets could have inside track on trading for Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, MLB insider says
Well, it turns out the Mets very own general manager actually has experience in signing the slugging ace. The New York Post’s Greg Joyce reports that Billy Eppler played a “key role” in recruiting Ohtani as the then-general manager of the Angels. Ohtani’s contract will be up...
Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed
If at first you don’t succeed ... The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot for the Class of 2023. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt...
2022 World Series Game 6: Alvarez blasts Houston Astros to title in 4-1 win over Philadelphia Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Alvarez blasted a three-run drive...
Hey Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
Edwin Diaz opens MLB free agency with record-setting deal | What’s next for Mets? Jacob deGrom suitors?
Edwin Diaz, the best reliever on the open market, signed on the dotted line on the first day of MLB free agency. And the 28-year-old is staying in New York, agreeing Sunday to a five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets, making him the highest-paid closer in league history. ESPN’s...
Dodgers' Julio Urías among 2022 National League Cy Young award finalists
Mexican pitcher Julio Urías, who led in ERA in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, was among the three finalists for the National League Cy Young Award, whose winner will be announced next week.
The Houston Astros are the world champions in baseball | Get your fan gear (caps, T-shirts and hoodies)
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, Saturday night at home. The Astros, behind Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, won the best-of-seven series in six games. Soon after the game, fans of the Astros...
NFL insider gives 3 reasons why ‘invisible’ Jets are legit
That’s how NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King could describe the New York Jets following their 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King called the Jets “Invisible, mostly, but maybe not for long,” saying their upset Sunday at MetLife Stadium was no fluke. Here are King’s three takeaways:
‘He’s a fan favorite’: Yankees’ GM talks Judge, other possible moves
Brian Cashman is working on a handshake agreement following his contract’s expiration and will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at the Yankees’ 13th annual news conference to discuss the path ahead from a season that fell short. “Nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us on and off the field the way he has thus far.”
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0