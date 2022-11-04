FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig each tallied 16 points as Northrop won its home opener over Heritage by a score of 78-10 to headline area girls basketball action on Wednesday night. Claire Bickel led Heritage with six points. Wednesday’s ScoresThe Associated PressGIRLS PREP BASKETBALLBoonville 45, Pike Central 21Danville 57, University […]

