KTVZ
New Bend salon seeks to be carbon-neutral, seek workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective on is a new salon on Southwest Simpson Avenue that opened back in June. It's a carbon-neutral salon that recycles just about everything it uses.
KTVZ
Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend
The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 11/4 Pt. 1: Summit and Bend dominate in first round of the playoffs
Both scored more than 40 points.
KTVZ
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond
'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/
KTVZ
Bend Golf Club’s Holiday Bazaar showcases local artistry
The Bend Golf Club's Holiday Bazaar came back, active as ever for its sixth year Sunday. Thirty-five vendors from across Central Oregon displayed their goods at the golf club.
