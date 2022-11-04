ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Bend salon seeks to be carbon-neutral, seek workers to keep up with demand

Velvetgoldmine Collective on is a new salon on Southwest Simpson Avenue that opened back in June. It's a carbon-neutral salon that recycles just about everything it uses.
BEND, OR
Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend

The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond

'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/
REDMOND, OR
Bend Golf Club’s Holiday Bazaar showcases local artistry

The Bend Golf Club's Holiday Bazaar came back, active as ever for its sixth year Sunday. Thirty-five vendors from across Central Oregon displayed their goods at the golf club.
BEND, OR

