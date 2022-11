Injuries plagued OSU, and the offense failed to find a rhythm yet again. The Cowboys came up short once more and lost to Kansas, 37-16. Here are three stars from the game. Green was one of the few bright spots for the struggling OSU offense, catching nine passes for 105 yards from freshman quarterback Garret Rangel, who made his first collegiate start on Saturday. Green has now recorded 100 or more receiving yards in three of his last four games, cementing himself as a number one receiver for the Cowboys.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO