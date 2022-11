The fall high school playoffs are in full swing for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Monday's local high school action:. Boys soccer: Division V Round of 32: Westport vs. Granby. SCORE: Westport 3, Granby 1. LOCATION: Westport. RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 18-0-1 HIGHLIGHTS: The fifth-seeded Wildcats...

WESTPORT, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO