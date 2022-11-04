Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM-TV
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
wtva.com
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
WDAM-TV
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
wtva.com
Hattiesburg police investigating Wednesday night mass shooting
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
WAPT
2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting
3 injured, 2 dead after shooting in Hattiesburg
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg recieves ARPA grants for 3 infrastructure projects
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
WDAM-TV
Petal man arrested on grand larceny charge
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
WDAM-TV
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
WDAM-TV
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
