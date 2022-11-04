Read full article on original website
Senate race tight between Fetterman and Oz
The race is tight for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.
Live Updates: Facebook, Twitter Prepare for 2022 Midterms; Elections Could Expose GOP Rift on Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog covering Monday's campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Voters are casting early ballots in the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate, as candidates try to muster last-minute support. Democrats are trying to cling to their majorities in Congress...
A Record $16 BILLION Will Be Spent on These Midterms
The campaign money spent on attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote initiatives will sprint past $16 billion when the race ends on Tuesday, far exceeding spending records for federal and state elections in a non-presidential year, The New York Times reports, citing figures gathered by the non-partisan group Open Secrets. The previous spending recording for midterms was set in 2018 with $14 billion. Georgia is the priciest race, with just two candidates—incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker—spending $250 million on ads alone, according to AdImpact. Since May, the heated Pennsylvania race between famed TV star Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has seen $221 million spent largely on commercials.Read it at The New York Times
DOJ Plans to Monitor Elections in These 46 Cities and Counties to Ensure Voters Aren't Harassed
The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights. States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle. The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Elon Musk Bans Impersonation Without Parody Label on Twitter Raising Questions About Free Speech Commitment
After several celebrity and other high-profile Twitter users changed their accounts' appearance to mimic the social network's new owner Elon Musk, he called for a swift crackdown. Now, Elon Musk says, Twitter will permanently suspend accounts without warning if they engage in impersonation without a clear, parody label. Previously, Musk...
While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships
Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
Here Are the States Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day
Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states – including four that traditionally favor Republicans – are set to decide...
